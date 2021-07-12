Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How To Get Free 'Space Jam' NFTs

By Chris Katje
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An NFT company backed by Mark Cuban announced a new $10 million funding round and the launch of "Space Jam"-themed NFTs. What Happened: Nifty announced a new NFT line centered around the upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”. People who visit the website and create an account can receive...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Nft#Nifty#Cuban#Nba#Dapper Labs#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb#Samsung Next#Polaroid#At T#Nyse#Global Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Topps
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
BroBible

LeBron’s ‘Space Jam’ Is Getting Crushed By Critics For Essentially Being A Giant Commercial

[caption id="attachment_23165014" align="alignnone" width="650" caption="" credit="Warner Bros." credit_src=""]. Woof. I mean... who could've seen this one coming, huh?! Certainly not literally every single human being that doesn't work at Warner Bros. -- that's who. Space Jam: A New Legacy was dead-on-arrival and everyone, except those who actually decided to make the movie, knew it from the moment it started to really come together back in 2018. Now, here we are three years later and the reviews/reactions to the "film" have hit the internet, and folks, they ain't pretty.
TV & Videosmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Free Streaming ‘Space Jam 2’ On HBO Max Available online

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) differs from the original film in several respects. Check all Options to Watch Space Jam 2 : A New Legacy Full Movie Online For Free in HD is the next Warner Bros. movie to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. The movie is directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) and stars LeBron James alongside Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew.
MoviesPosted by
KDKA News Radio

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The film is great for elementary age kids with plenty of really good messaging about love and respect. Visually, the picture pops off the screen with magnificent color and fast paced action.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Space Jam 2': Streaming Details and More

Space Jam: A New Legacy sees the return of the Looney Tunes as they team up with NBA superstar LeBron James. This film is inspired by the 1996 cult classic, Space Jam which saw the Tunes with another NBA legend, Michael Jordan. Space Jam: A New Legacy is one of...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

HBO Max Deals and Promos: How to Stream Space Jam 2 (For Free or Cheap)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it’s heading straight to HBO Max, the same day as it hits theaters. In the sequel to Space Jam, now LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory.
ShoppingPosted by
SlashGear

Space Jam: A New Legacy promotion offers up thousands of flashy NFTs

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel to the original 1996 movie made for the next generation of fans, will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max starting later this week. Among the promotions for the movie are tens of thousands of NFTs in the style of old-school lenticular sports cards. Though some of the NFTs are already sold out, many others remain available.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Stream Space Jam 2: A New Legacy Online: Get 16% OFF HBO Max

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here and it’s now available to stream on HBO Max, the same day as it hits theaters. In the sequel to Space Jam, now LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

How ‘Space Jam 2’ Pulled Off a Box Office Surprise

With an NBA champion and endless pop culture references and cameos, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” had more to offer than other post-pandemic family films. Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was not expected to do much better than the modest numbers seen from other family films at this summer’s box office. Instead, it set a new high for the genre with a $31.6 million opening. The difference? Millennial nostalgia.
MoviesPennLive.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: background, plot, trailer, how to watch

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is finally out, and here’s you can watch the anticipated adventurous sequel starring LeBron James. The ‘90s classic “Space Jam” came out nearly 25 years ago on Friday, Nov. 15. NBA legend Michael Jordan iconically starred in the original hybrid animated, live-action comedy. According to...
Video GamesComicBook

How to Get Battlefield 1 for Free

The popular first-person shooter Battlefield 1 is currently available for free via Amazon's Prime Gaming for a limited time. And it's not the only free Battlefield video game that Amazon's Prime Gaming will be getting, either, as Battlefield V will also be free for a limited time with a brief overlap where both titles will be available for free via the subscription service.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Space Jam 2 Director Brings Looney Tunes to New Generation

Director Malcolm D. Lee has several films in his filmography that authentically capture Black American experiences. For years movies like The Best Man, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and more recently Girls Trip, have showcased a wide range of Blackness on the big screen. His newest project, Space Jam:...
MoviesBenzinga

Shyamalan's 'Old' Is New Box Office Champ, 'Space Jam' Drops To Fourth Place

M. Night Shyamalan's horror-thriller "Old" from Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures was the top film in U.S. theaters over the weekend, albeit with a relatively mild $16.5 million box office in a release on 3,355 screens. What Happened: "Old" and "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" from ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ: VIAC)...
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

“Fast and Furious 9”For Free at Home : How to watch ‘F9’ 4k Streaming from Everywhere With IGN+ Online?

Is “FAST AND FURIOUS 9” Jeff Kirschenbaum and Clayton Townsend thrill chill available to stream? Is watch “FAST AND FURIOUS 9” 2021 online free on Paramount Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Prime? Yes we have found an authentic link. Details on how you can watch movies for free throughout the year are described below. Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about FAST AND FURIOUS 9 Movie and how and where to watch Daniel Casey’s “FAST AND FURIOUS 9” full movie online for free at home right now. Fast and Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel and John Cena is coming to theatres very soon. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, fans of the movie franchise are wondering whether the film will also be released on an OTT platform.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sophomore Slump: Why 'Black Widow' and 'Space Jam' Quickly Sank at the Box Office

Movie theater owners had hoped that shots in the arms and declining COVID rates would lead to a box office revival this summer. Those dreams may be deferred, at least for a few more months. Instead, the movie theater industry is spending the second half of popcorn season, the term for the escapist fare that pops up in multiplexes from May through August, grappling with an all-too-real situation. A worsening public health picture — one exacerbated by anti-vaccine conspiracy theories — and a maze of day-and-date distribution strategies that appear to be cannibalizing ticket sales, are raising questions about the viability of a theatrical comeback.
MoviesHammond Daily Star

Movie Review: 'Space Jam'

Watching “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a question kept nagging me: Was “Space Jam” from 1996 this annoying?. Both movies starred a professional basketball player who couldn’t act, both movies found a convoluted way to pair them up with the classic Looney Tunes characters in order to win a basketball game, and both movies tried way too hard to make Bugs Bunny and company appeal to a new generation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy