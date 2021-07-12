How the summer heat can affect your body

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Many locations in Indiana recently experienced rainfall totals in excess of 5 inches in a relatively short period of time. The heavy rainfall has resulted in significant water movement through the soil profile, saturated soils, and some significant flooding and ponding in certain areas. Since the majority of farmers across the state have completed their nitrogen fertilizer applications prior to the heavy rainfall, the question that is often asked is how much nitrogen did I lose? Determining the total amount of nitrogen that was lost and if and what amount of supplemental nitrogen is needed to help preserve corn yield is often a difficult question to answer because of the multiple factors that influence this decision. Factors that influence the amount of nitrogen lost include: 1) the timing, placement, rate and source of nitrogen fertilizer applied, 2) the amount of nitrate-nitrogen in the soil at the time of excess rainfall which also depends on time, temperature, moisture, and soil properties, 3) the use of a nitrification inhibitor which can delay conversion of ammonium to nitrate, 4) the duration of saturated soil conditions, and 5) the growth stage of the corn plant and the amount of nitrogen the plant has already taken up.