Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How the summer heat can affect your body

WMAZ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat-related illness are possible, especially now that we in the hottest part of the year. Meteorologist Taylor Stephenson explores the types of illnesses.

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Environment
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

How Restless Legs Syndrome Can Affect Your Sleep

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) causes an uncontrollable urge to move one's legs in order to manage a throbbing, creeping, or itchy feeling. Almost 90% of people with RLS report at least one sleep-related condition due to the compulsion to kick or move their legs while trying to sleep. Recommended lifestyle...
Fitnesskalw.org

How To Heal Your Body By Staying Hydrated

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria will discuss their new book, Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, And Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration. Some doctors say 75 percent of people living in the US are dehydrated. Living in a chronic...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
GardeningThe Day

How to keep gardens safe in summer heat waves

Summer is a season to relax and enjoy the warm weather. Basking in the summer sun is a great way to relax, but only when the temperatures are safe. Summer heat waves can compromise the health of human beings as well as their pets. Gardening enthusiasts also may need to go the extra mile to keep their plants and gardens from wilting under harsh summer sun.
HealthWSLS

Keeping your heart healthy in the heat

Outside temperatures don’t have to be in the triple digits for your heart to put in overtime to keep you cool. Temperatures in the 80s and on, like what we’re seeing this week, apply too. The American Heart Association has five ways you can keep your heart safe in the...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Your Genes Could Affect How Well Your Body Adjusts to Daylight Saving Changes

If you live in a country where daylight saving time (DST) is observed, you'll be familiar with the biannual shift that our body clocks have to undergo. For some, coping with the change is harder – and a new study suggests that the number of days it takes to adapt could be down to our genetics. In a study of around 830 people, researchers found early birds who usually went to bed earlier weren't as badly affected by DST as night owls who tended to stay up late. The findings could have important implications for how we understand the workings of our...
HealthWYTV.com

How poor air quality affects your health

(WYTV) – We’ve all heard poor air quality warnings in the weather forecast. If your area is under an air quality alert, how does that affect your breathing and health?. It means even people who are generally healthy may want to avoid being outside when the air quality is poor. Certain groups of people should take extra care.
FitnessAustin American-Statesman

Bodies by Design: Recovering from your summer vacation

So you went away, saw a new part of the world, and now you’re back. You ate, you drank, you relaxed, and then you ate some more. And now it’s time to face the music. As you wake up on Monday morning after your week of less-than-healthy eating … your body is puffy and bloated, your joints are achy and your clothes feel tight.
Mental Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your body

Your body is hard-wired to react to stress in ways meant to protect you against threats from predators and other aggressors. Such threats are rare today, but that doesn’t mean that life is free of stress. On the contrary, you likely face many demands each day, such as taking on...
Workoutssouthfloridareporter.com

How Does Yoga Affect The Body, And How Can Someone Start Practicing Yoga?

Yoga is a physical and spiritual practice originating in India. It is accessible to beginners, and most people can reap the health benefits of regularly practicing yoga. Yoga poses focus on developing a connection between the body and the breath. In addition to reducing stress levels, consistent yoga practice can improve a person’s flexibility, strength, and balance.
Agriculturefarmersadvance.com

Should supplemental nitrogen be applied to corn following heavy rainfall?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Many locations in Indiana recently experienced rainfall totals in excess of 5 inches in a relatively short period of time. The heavy rainfall has resulted in significant water movement through the soil profile, saturated soils, and some significant flooding and ponding in certain areas. Since the majority of farmers across the state have completed their nitrogen fertilizer applications prior to the heavy rainfall, the question that is often asked is how much nitrogen did I lose? Determining the total amount of nitrogen that was lost and if and what amount of supplemental nitrogen is needed to help preserve corn yield is often a difficult question to answer because of the multiple factors that influence this decision. Factors that influence the amount of nitrogen lost include: 1) the timing, placement, rate and source of nitrogen fertilizer applied, 2) the amount of nitrate-nitrogen in the soil at the time of excess rainfall which also depends on time, temperature, moisture, and soil properties, 3) the use of a nitrification inhibitor which can delay conversion of ammonium to nitrate, 4) the duration of saturated soil conditions, and 5) the growth stage of the corn plant and the amount of nitrogen the plant has already taken up.
Montgomery, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

ADPH: Extra precautions needed to avoid heat-related illness

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released guidelines to help people avoid becoming overwhelmed by the summer heat. “Heat-related illnesses occur when the body is exposed to high temperatures,” the ADPH said in a press release. “The incidence of these illnesses rises expectedly during warm weather periods, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy