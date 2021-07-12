77 Years Later, a Local WWII Soldier Who Died in Battle Still Remembered in France

Seventy-seven years ago, Fayetteville Sgt. Rudolph (Rudy) Kubena was a killed during battle in France in 1944 during WWII. This week, a message arrived here from France to remind us that his sacrifice is not forgotten. Rox Ann Johnson, of the Fayette Heritage Museum and Archives maintains the fayette countyhistory.org website and this week she got this message from Christian Levaufre, the…