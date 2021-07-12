Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sephora Taps NLJ 500 Firm to Defend Against Social Media Influencer's Defamation Suit

By Law.com Staff
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of attorneys from Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg are representing beauty retailer Sephora USA and Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Yeh in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed May 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Riley, Warnock & Jacobson and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht on behalf of Amanda Ensing, a social media influencer. Ensing contends that Sephora defamed her by stating that she had ‘made light’ of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr, is 3:21-cv-00421, Ensing v. Sephora USA, Inc. et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Chief Marketing#Middle District Court#Sephora Usa#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Brownstein Hyatt Tapped to Defend Drug Developer Against Pending SEC Action

Stanley L. Garnett and Carrie E. Johnson of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck have stepped in as defense counsel to radiopharmaceutical drug developer Cell>Point and its founders Greg R. Colip and Terry A. Colip in a pending SEC enforcement action. The complaint, filed June 10 in Colorado District Court, accuses the defendants of misleading investors regarding the status of the company’s clinical trials. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:21-cv-01574, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Cell>Point, LLC et al.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

EquiAlt Investors Seek Class Status in Suit Against Two Law Firms

‘Quintessential case for class certification,’ motion says. Investors who say DLA Piper LLP and Fox Rothschild LLP knowingly aided and abetted a $170 million Ponzi scheme asked a federal judge in Florida for permission to move forward with their suit as a class. The EquiAlt LLC investors accuse the firms...
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract By Leading Social Media Platform

Orlando, Florida, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) - Get Report, the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract from a leading social media platform to handle an influencer marketing campaign on behalf of a Fortune 100 apparel company. The scope of the initial mid-six figure managed services agreement is for IZEA to provide end-to-end execution of select influencer programs on behalf of the platform and its brand client.
MarketsNBC News

Inside the 'Wild West' of cryptocurrencies and social media influencers

In early June, when Brayden LeBlanc saw four influencers from the popular esports team FaZe Clan promote a cryptocurrency project, he thought he was about to make a safe and worthwhile investment. The project, a charity cryptocurrency token called Save the Kids, launched on June 5, and its creators promoted...
BusinessLaw.com

Shareholders Sue Pinterest After $22.5M Gender Discrimination Settlement

Robbins LLP filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against Pinterest, its CEO Benjamin Silbermann and other top executives Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The partially redacted complaint, filed on behalf of Howard Petretta, claims that Silbermann normalized an environment of gender and race discrimination at Pinterest, as well as retaliation against employees who speak out, one of whom filed suit and was awarded a settlement of $22.5 million. The complaint claims that Pinterest has damaged its reputation, causing user boycotts, employee walkouts and significant financial harm to the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-05385, Petretta v. Silbermann et al.
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract by Leading Social Media Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract from a leading social media platform to handle an influencer marketing campaign on behalf of a Fortune 100 apparel company. The scope of the initial mid-six figure managed services agreement is for IZEA to provide end-to-end execution of select influencer programs on behalf of the platform and its brand client.
LawLaw.com

Innovations in Pro Bono, Law Firm: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

The 2021 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards looks to honor innovation occurring in legal departments and law firms across the country. The group of honorees in this first year of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Awards have demonstrated knowledge, skill and compassion, recognized by the peers and clients who nominated them. From innovation in litigation to exploring new research opportunities to transforming the way access to justice is handled, the contenders for these awards have shown that true change is not only coming to the legal industry, it’s already here.
TechnologyLaw.com

Legal Tech Adoption Jenga: People Clerk and Quiktract

Though we typically explore B2B technology, we’re doing something a little different this month by delving into the adoption process for two B2C companies operating in the legal industry. Both offer services designed to help laypeople navigate aspects of the legal system that are less frequented by lawyers: small claims court and creating freelancer contracts. However, as any person who has either struggled to receive payment for their work or found themselves in small claims court can attest, operating without an attorney in these spaces is easier said than done.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

US court dimisses defamation suit by Roy Moore against Sacha Baron Cohen

A US court on Tuesday dismissed a $95 million defamation lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice, against British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for his depiction of the politician in his show "Who is America." The court for the Southern District of New York threw the case out on grounds that Moore had signed a waiver before the interview with Baron Cohen, who was pretending to be an Israeli anti-terrorism expert who used what he claimed was a pedophile detection device invented by the Israeli army. During the satirical segment, the fake detector started beeping when Baron Cohen's character waved it near Moore. Moore had been expecting to receive a prize for his support of Israel. Moore lost a special election for the US Senate in 2017 after reports emerged that he had tried to seduce teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Some of the women accused him of sexual misconduct. Moore, who twice served as chief justice of Alabama's supreme court, denied the claims.
EconomyThe Independent

Advertisers should raise abuse concerns with social media firms – minister

Advertisers should put pressure on social media firms to clean up their act, Media Minister John Whittingdale suggested as the fallout continued over the online abuse aimed at England’s Euro 2020 stars. Mr Whittingdale said the Government’s forthcoming Online Safety Bill will force tech giants to exercise a “greater duty...
LawLaw.com

Adapting to Remote Proceedings in the Post-Pandemic Era: Pre-Trial Proceedings

The country has started to return to pre-pandemic ways after nearly a year and a half of remote work. For litigators, this means that courts are reopening and holding regular in-person proceedings—and come September, many attorneys will formally return to their offices. But to what extent will the virtual tools so essential to pandemic practice remain essential to the litigation process moving forward?
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy