Sephora Taps NLJ 500 Firm to Defend Against Social Media Influencer's Defamation Suit
A team of attorneys from Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg are representing beauty retailer Sephora USA and Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Yeh in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed May 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Riley, Warnock & Jacobson and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht on behalf of Amanda Ensing, a social media influencer. Ensing contends that Sephora defamed her by stating that she had ‘made light’ of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr, is 3:21-cv-00421, Ensing v. Sephora USA, Inc. et al.www.law.com
