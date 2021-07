John Wick 4 is currently in production, and Lionsgate has officially added one more returning character who is ket to the franchise. Deadline reports that Ian McShane will be coming back to play Winston, owner of assassin-hideaway-hotel The Continental. "I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4," said director Chad Stahelski. "He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick." [Please Note: Spoilers Below for the John Wick Films.]