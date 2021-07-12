Local Girl, Horse Ride to a Junior National Finals Barrel Racing Rodeo Title
Fourteen-year-old barrel racing rodeo champ Devin Young of Rosanky, and her seven-year-old sorrel gelding Tequila, originally from West Point, did it again at the 2021 Jr. National Finals Rodeo (NFR) held in Forth Worth at the famous Cowtown Coliseum on June 28-July 3 because Devin now has the title of the 2021 Jr. NFR Barrel Racing World Champion. The Jr. NFR is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that…www.fayettecountyrecord.com
