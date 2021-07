La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath reports on the following incidents his department responded to during the week of June 27 through July 4. Accident On June 27, Mohr received a call of a vehicle that slid off into the grass in the 1700 block of E. State Highway 712 Bypass. Upon arrival the vehicle had left. On June 28, Patrolman Brett Meinardus responded to the 2200 block of W. State…