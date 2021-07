(BPT) - College costs can add up quickly. Not only are you and your child paying for tuition and fees, but you also have to factor in room and board, textbooks, extracurricular activities, the child’s personal expenses and more. For nearly three in four families (72%), the cost of college is more than they anticipated, according to a recent College Ave Student Loans survey. Costs families found surprisingly high included college tuition and fees (72%), room and board/rent and food (68%), school and activity fees (45%) and books and supplies (44%).