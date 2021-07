A woman’s trip to the hospital in La Grange turned dangerous Thursday morning when she drifted off the roadway and hit a culvert in front of St. Mark’s Medical center. The woman, 69-year-old Karen Cernoch of Weimar, was driving a small Smart car. Cernoch was attended to on the side of the highway by hospital personnel, before being taken into St. Mark’s. Fayette County EMS and the La Grange…