Loeb & Loeb nabs Womble patent litigator to head PTAB practice

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
 16 days ago
REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - Loeb & Loeb has hired experienced patent litigator Brent Babcock from Womble Bond Dickinson to lead the firm's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) trials practice group as a partner in Los Angeles, the firm announced Monday.

Babcock told Reuters on Monday that he was "really kind of tickled" about the opportunity to join an established firm on the West Coast that has had a great brand for "a century plus in the IP space."

The move continues a recent hiring spree by firms looking to shore up their patent practices.

Alyse Pelavin, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, said in the Monday statement that Loeb & Loeb is "thrilled to welcome Brent as we continue to expand our patent litigation and counseling depth on the West Coast," and that Babcock's "excellent litigation track record, international network and deep understanding of IP disputes make him a stellar addition to the firm."

Babcock has nearly 30 years of patent litigation experience at the PTAB, the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and other federal courts. He practiced at Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear for 26 years, where he was a partner before joining Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Womble in 2018.

Babcock worked at Womble's Irvine, California office and led its PTAB trial practice group. He called Womble a "great firm with a lot of great people" and wished them "the success that I'm sure they'll have as they go forward," but said that "being in California, the Loeb platform seemed like probably a better fit for my practice."

Womble didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Babcock has represented clients in a wide range of industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cellular communications, and computer processing, including SAS Institute, Merck Group subsidiary Sigma-Aldrich Co, and Vulcan Industrial.

Babcock said he's looking forward to helping grow the patent practice at Loeb & Loeb, which he said the firm has been building out over the past few decades.

Loeb is well-known for its entertainment law practice – including in copyright and trademark law – in addition to having many clients in the tech industry.

Babcock earned an undergraduate and master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA and law degree from Georgetown University.

