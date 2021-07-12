Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly join Rangers coach Gerard Gallant's staff as assistants, source says
When he introduced Gerard Gallant as the Rangers' new head coach, GM Chris Drury said filling out Gallant’s staff with assistants was at the top of his summer priority list. Drury has secured two of those assistants, a source confirmed Monday, as the Rangers have promoted Hartford Wolf Pack associate coach Gord Murphy and brought in longtime Gallant assistant Mike Kelly to be part of his staff.www.newsday.com
