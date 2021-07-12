Cancel
Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly join Rangers coach Gerard Gallant's staff as assistants, source says

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com
Newsday
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen he introduced Gerard Gallant as the Rangers' new head coach, GM Chris Drury said filling out Gallant’s staff with assistants was at the top of his summer priority list. Drury has secured two of those assistants, a source confirmed Monday, as the Rangers have promoted Hartford Wolf Pack associate coach Gord Murphy and brought in longtime Gallant assistant Mike Kelly to be part of his staff.

NHLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

Rangers hire two assistant coaches

The New York Rangers hired a new head coach recently, Gerard Gallant. After the organization cleaned out the whole front office, a lot of hiring needed to be done. Two assistant coaches were hired this week. Mike Kelly and Gord Murphy both have worked with Gallant in the past. This has not been confirmed by the team online, but has been reported by multiple sources.
