Today, Walmart announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U (LBU) education program. Starting Aug. 16, the $1 a day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart. This means approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S., approximately 22,200 in New Jersey, can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without the burden of education debt. As the largest U.S. private employer, Walmart is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development.