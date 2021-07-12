Cancel
Credit Fintech Jasper Card Raises $34 Million in Round Led by Benslie International Fund, OurCrowd Participates

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas raised $34 million in a Series A funding round led by Benslie International Fund. Leading global investment crowdfunding platform OurCrowd joined in the funding round along with 500 Startups, Gauss Ventures, Off The Grid Ventures, and SIBJ. Jasper said the funding includes $10 million previously announced alongside the company’s rebrand in 2020 from CreditStacks. Additionally, Webank committed to $100 million in receivables financing.

