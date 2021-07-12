Credit Fintech Jasper Card Raises $34 Million in Round Led by Benslie International Fund, OurCrowd Participates
Has raised $34 million in a Series A funding round led by Benslie International Fund. Leading global investment crowdfunding platform OurCrowd joined in the funding round along with 500 Startups, Gauss Ventures, Off The Grid Ventures, and SIBJ. Jasper said the funding includes $10 million previously announced alongside the company’s rebrand in 2020 from CreditStacks. Additionally, Webank committed to $100 million in receivables financing.www.crowdfundinsider.com
