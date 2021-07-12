Credit Fintech Jasper Card Raises $34 Million in Round Led by Benslie International Fund, OurCrowd Participates

Brazil-based Nubank and Remessa Online have partnered to offer an international remittance service, according to LABS. Latin America-based neobank’s platform expects to jump from 350,000 to 1 million customers served in the next 12 months and increase its revenue by 150% in 2022. Founded in August 2016, Remessa Online’s turnover was BRL 6 billion in 2020 and a total of BRL 11 billion since 2016. In July 2021, Remessa Online doubled its market share between January and April 2021, accounting for 33.45% of all the money sent abroad by Brazilian individuals – a 94.46% growth over the same period of 2020, according to Central Bank data.