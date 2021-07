The Lebanon High School boys’ soccer team accomplished plenty of firsts in 2020, including receiving a No. 1 seed in the district tournament and becoming district champions for the first time in program history. The Yellowjackets took down the Rolla Bulldogs in early November in the Missouri Class 3 District 9 title but graduated eight starters from their run. Head coach Matt Jernigan said the team would be relying on seniors Ryder Rhoades and Quinton Doughty to help step up and provide offense and leadership to a team that is losing plenty of depth. “Ryder and Quinton have been really impressive over the summer,” Jernigan said. “Both of them have been playing club ball and have made huge strides in their game since last season. I am excited to see them on the field and how well they will work together. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.