New York City, NY

Biden Hosts Police Chiefs as Democrats Try to Contain Political Fallout From Violent Crime Spike

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC
NBC New York
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden met with U.S. police chiefs and elected officials at the White House Monday to discuss his plan to address a continuing nationwide surge in gun violence. Biden was joined at the White House by Attorney General Merrick Garland, New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams, a community intervention leader as well as several mayors and police chiefs from major cities to discuss his strategy, which was unveiled last month.

