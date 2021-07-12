Pohlad Cos. to open Ferrari dealership in Twin Cities

Forget about exposed brick interiors — it's all about the metal shipping containers at this $280,000 North Minneapolis home.Background: This 1,300-square-foot house, built this year by Paragon Designs, claims to be the first shipping container home in the Twin Cities.The three-bed, two-bath, five-container home sits on a .2 acre corner lot in the Jordan neighborhood. It has all the amenities of a typical build and some extras, including a cute balcony and an unfinished basement.Of note: It's part of the Minneapolis Homes Program, which helps provide funding for affordable homes and promotes homeownership. Potential buyers must qualify.Our thoughts: Could the appeal of this industrial look be one of the factors behind the global shipping container shortage?Check out the full listing here.