Dan Genter Says Phillips 66 Stock Is 'Clearly Undervalued'

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is an undervalued name with strong earnings momentum, RNC Genter Capital Management's Dan Genter said Monday on CNBC's "The Exchange." As the economy reopens, Genter expects that cyclicals will resume leadership. There is still value in value stocks, including Phillips 66, he said. The stock is "clearly...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

