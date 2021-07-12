Shooting reported outside UAMS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Shakopee say a suspect is in custody in connection with a Wednesday afternoon homicide. The killing happened near Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street around 2:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) Police said the public is not in danger, and this was likely a targeted act. The homicide is being investigated. More On WCCO.com: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scam That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars Why Are Federal Tax Refunds Delayed? And What Can You Do About It? Red Lake Nation Police Officer Ryan Bialke Killed In Line Of Duty WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation