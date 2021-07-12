Shooting reported outside UAMS

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C. man faces a maximum double life sentence plus 120 years after he was convicted Wednesday for killing a Suitland man and injuring another in April 2019, according to a statement from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office.
A jury convicted Derrick Wills, 26, of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of home invasion, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The verdict...
Comments / 0