Public Safety

Shooting reported outside UAMS

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 18 days ago
A UAMS employee tells me there’s been a shooting outside the hospital, near the entrance to the emergency room. Hospital and police spokesmen are not commenting for now, other than to confirm an “incident” is under investigation.

