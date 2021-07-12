Suns vs Bucks live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 4 online

To open the 2021 NBA Finals, the No. 2 (51-21) ranked Phoenix Suns gained a 2-0 series lead versus the No. 3 (46-26) Milwaukee Bucks. In Game 1, Suns’ point guard Chris Paul closed out his performance with 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists. Devin Booker also scored 27 points and retrieved two rebounds. The Suns defeated the Bucks 118-105 at home, in the Phoenix Suns Arena. In the Suns’ 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Bucks, it was more of the same. Paul scored 23 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Booker left the court with 31 points, five rebounds, and six assists as well. Phoenix scored only 28 points in the paint, compared to the Bucks’ 54 points. Nevertheless, the difference makers were the free throw shooting percentage and three-point accuracy.
