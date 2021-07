It started when I got invited to a small jazz concert on Saturday at the La Cochera Cultural. Those of you who read Spanish understand that it means the cultural garage, which is what it is, an art center and space for intimate or large concerts in what used to be a car repair garage. The talent was the Eleazar Soto Trio, made up of “Chuko” Soto on sax, Willy Zavala on the keyboard, and Arichie Salcedo on drums. The concert was in an intimate space, perfect even as “Chuko” wailed on his sax.