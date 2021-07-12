Cancel
Fountain Inn, SC

Women stole prescription drugs from Fountain Inn nursing home residents, officials say

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — Two women face charges for stealing drugs from people who live in a Fountain Inn nursing home, according South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. In a release, Wilson announced Monday that a Greenville County Grand Jury indicted Kelly Michelle Morgan, 36, also known as Kelly Morgan-Cardinale, and Bryanna Marie Govin, 24, on charges of stealing prescription medications from nursing home residents.

