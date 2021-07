The House just reinstated its mask mandate, per updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and already, things are not going according to plan. On Wednesday, it was reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) threw a mask back in the face of a staffer, after Boebert tried to walk onto the floor without one. The latest mandate requires representatives and their staff to wear face coverings while in the House chamber, except when being recognized or speaking on the floor, per CNN. Those who violate the guidelines will be subject to fines.