Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Prince William Criticized For Response to Racist Abuse of English Soccer Stars After Remaining Mostly Mum About Meghan Markle’s Claims

By Mandi Kerr
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is being slammed for his latest remarks. The 39-year-old, who is second in the British royal family’s line of succession, released a rare personal statement after England players were the targets of racist comments following their Euro 2020 loss to Italy. Now he’s being criticized online for not doing the same for his sister-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#English Soccer#British Royal Family#Uk#Cambridge Twitter#Meghanmarkle#Sholamos1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Belted Baby Pink Dress to Wimbledon's Men's Singles Finals

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on her own Sunday afternoon for the men's wheelchair singles final and men's singles final games. It was another big summer fashion moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a belted pastel pink Beulah London dress, Aldo heels, a pink floral mask, and Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings to take in the matches. She carried a floral Josef clutch.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II gives Kate Middleton a new job

Prince William announced Kate Middleton's new role within the royal family during a visit Tuesday to BAE Systems’ shipyard near Glasgow, Scotland. The Duchess of Cambridge will be the sponsor of a new battleship, HMS Glasgow, according to Prince William. Queen Elizabeth II appointed Middleton to the position. "This role...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy