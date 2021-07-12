Prince William Criticized For Response to Racist Abuse of English Soccer Stars After Remaining Mostly Mum About Meghan Markle’s Claims
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is being slammed for his latest remarks. The 39-year-old, who is second in the British royal family’s line of succession, released a rare personal statement after England players were the targets of racist comments following their Euro 2020 loss to Italy. Now he’s being criticized online for not doing the same for his sister-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.www.cheatsheet.com
