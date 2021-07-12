3 more incidents with debris thrown onto Seattle freeway, with another suspect arrested
Washington State Patrol has made another arrest for a suspect alleged to have thrown debris onto a local freeway, while responding to two other incidents as well. The arrest was made after a witness called 911 and told dispatchers that they had seen a man throwing debris onto westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue around 4 a.m. on July 10. Troopers were able to locate the suspect in the immediate area, identifying him as a 35-year-old male.mynorthwest.com
Comments / 0