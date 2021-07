The Chrisley Knows Best bunch has been making a lot of headlines lately. Chase Chrisley makes headlines because he has baby fever. Savannah Chrisley regularly makes headlines for her business endeavors and uncertain relationship status with her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles. Also, estranged Lindsie Chrisley makes headlines for her new lip kit, divorce, and allegedly having the cops called on her. In true Todd Chrisley fashion, whenever his children (except Lindsie) posts something on social media and the trolls responds – Todd has their back. Now, Todd is reaching out to one of his children, but who? Keep reading to find out more.