Arkansas State

Man dead after UAMS police shooting, state police investigating

THV11
 16 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot by a UAMS police officer near the emergency department on July 12.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.

ASP said that a 59-year-old man was "brandishing a gun and directed police officers to stay away," according to a statement released Monday evening.

According to the statement, staff at the hospital has reported that the man "may have had intentions to harm himself or others at the hospital."

Once the investigation by ASP is completed, the case file will be delivered to the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney who will decide whether the use of deadly force by the UAMS officer was justified.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

