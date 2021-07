BUCKSPORT — Many may know the original Santa Maria ship that launched on August 3, 1492. Christopher Columbus led that ship. Now the replica is here. The head of logistics for Nao Santa Maria, Angel Rosa said it took 18 months to build it. The team of engineers created and built the ship in Spain. Tuesday, July 13 is the last day to tour the ship from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bucksport.