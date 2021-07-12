Cancel
Garang’s Vision of Bringing Services to South Sudan's People Remains Unfulfilled

Voice of America
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUBA - As South Sudan marks 10 years of independence, many remain displeased with the performance of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in providing essential services like roads, schools and health care across the country. SPLM founder John Garang called these services “taking towns to the people,” saying...

