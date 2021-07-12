Garang’s Vision of Bringing Services to South Sudan's People Remains Unfulfilled

2021-07-23 Bishop Carlassare: "There is great hope for 'my' South Sudan" 2021-07-02 Vicenza (Agenzia Fides) - "I have no doubts about the desire to return to my South Sudan, people are waiting for me and, beyond the many problems, there is also great hope. And I want to be part of it". The violent attack of which he was the victim in the night between April 25 and 26, has left deep marks on his body and soul but does not seem to have weakened Mgr. Christian Carlassare, Bishop of Rumbek, the enthusiasm of the pastor and love for his mission Country. Three months after the tragic event, while he is undergoing complete rehabilitation after a long treatment in Italy, in an interview with Agenzia Fides, the bishop speaks of his hopes and expectations of a people who are currently celebrating the tenth anniversary of independence. , but that is still far from the dream of a complete and peaceful democracy.