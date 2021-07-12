June’s mortgage lending activity rebounds after two atypical months
June lending activity bounced back following two down months in the typical heart of normal home buying season, according to Black Knight. After tumbling in April and reaching a 13-month low in May, the Originations Market Monitor Report showed a 3.9% monthly rise in volume, as jumps of 5.9% in purchase activity and 9.9%, in cash-out refinances more than made up for the 3.9% drop in rate-and-term refinances.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
