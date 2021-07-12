Cancel
Computer Guidance Corporation is named as a Winner of the Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award by AZ Central

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Computer Guidance Corporation has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

