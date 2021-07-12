Computer Guidance Corporation is named as a Winner of the Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award by AZ Central

Leader in customer value management honored by 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program for its groundbreaking ValueCloud® platform. DecisionLink announced that it was named a 2021 Sammys winner in the very small company product of the year category for its ValueCloud® platform, the first and leading enterprise-class solution for automating and scaling customer value management (CVM). Formerly known as the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, the Sammys recognize technologies and organizations that help companies connect and collaborate with prospects and customers.