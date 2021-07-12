MSP trooper receives reward for saving a woman and two children

A trooper is receiving a Bravery Award after saving a woman and two children in Benton Harbor.

In February, Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper Ryan Codde noticed black smoke coming from a nearby building as he was driving with his son off duty.

Codde could see flames coming from a chicken coop, though no emergency vehicles had arrived yet. As he stopped his vehicle, he saw the chicken coop sat close to a home and an abandoned building and the fire was quickly spreading to both authorities repot.

According to MSP, a man was pounding on the front door yelling for those inside to get out and told Codde one woman and two children lived in the home. Codde told the man to call 911 and shortly after decided to enter the home as the fire continued to spread.

Codde kicked down two doors before reaching the woman and two children. Codde navigated the trio and himself to safety before reentering the home to ensure no one else was inside.

“Trooper Codde risked his life twice to save this mother and her children,” said Capt. Dave Sosinski, commander of the Special Operations Division. “We are extremely proud of him and his service to the residents of Michigan.”

Codde enlisted with the MSP in 2008, graduating as a member of the 121st Trooper Recruit School. Prior to his assignment with the ES Team, he was assigned to the Niles Post, MSP reports.

