XDA Basics: How to remove Chrome extensions

By Gaurav Shukla
xda-developers
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost modern browsers, including Google Chrome, support extensions. These extensions add additional features to the browser or provide quick access to services. Installing too many extensions, however, can add bloat to the browser and make it slow. Chrome is already known for taking up a significant amount of system resources, so you wouldn’t want the extensions to further strain the system. So in this guide, we’ll tell you how you can easily remove Chrome extensions you don’t need.

