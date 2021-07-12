Tom Cruise Hits Wimbledon With Mission: Impossible 7 Co-Stars Sparking Romance Rumors Again

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest stars in the world and so it's perhaps not surprising that there's very little the actor can do that isn't in the public eye. Beyond that, everything the man does is frequently examined with a microscope. Such is the case with his current relationship status. Rumors have been circulating almost since Mission: Impossible 7 began filming that Cruise had become involved with co-star Hayley Atwell. While there's been no confirmation of any such relationship, the rumors are starting again now that Cruise and Atwell were seen on the town together, attending Wimbledon.