Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Some parents unhappy with new Columbia Public Schools COVID-19 rules; district hopes standards keep kids in classroom

By Leila Mitchell
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekrft_0auoQxGk00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Some Columbia Public School parents say they don't like the district switching back and forth with its mask requirements amid a local and statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

But the district says it hopes the new rules will help keep students out of quarantine and in the classroom.

CPS on Monday updated its mask, contact tracing and quarantine guidelines for the rest of summer school, which ends July 23. Among the changes is that students 11 and younger are now required to wear masks indoors. The district made masks optional before regular classes ended in May.

Scott Halterman, a CPS parent, said going back and forth with COVID-19 guidelines is confusing for children and can affect their mental health.

"It's really confusing to me and it's really confusing to the kids because they've been in summer school for two weeks they haven't had to wear a mask, and all of a sudden they have to wear masks again," Halterman said. "It's a mixed message to me and I don't think they are following the CDC guidelines that say they don't have to wear masks."

John Potter, a CPS parent, said kids should not be required to wear masks because they are not being severely affected by the virus.

CPS teacher Kerri Stith said the new requirements will help keep students in school and out of quarantine.

Students 11 years old and younger are required to wear a mask when indoors and on school busses. For students 12 and up masks are not required but strongly encouraged. Students are not required to wear masks when outdoors.

The district on Monday reported 25 students with coronavirus and another 273 in quarantine because of exposure , including 252 elementary students.

Sara Humm, spokeswoman for the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said as the delta variant continues to spread, officials recommend people 12 and older wear a mask in public places where they cannot socially distance, regardless of their vaccination status.

On Friday, the school district updated its contact tracing and quarantine guidelines as well. Quarantine is not required for those fully vaccinated who have no symptoms or if the person who is exposed was wearing a mask indoors and has no symptoms.

The district said contact tracing will be done for those not wearing a mask indoors if they are within 3 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period.

The district is encouraging all those who are eligible to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is currently available for anyone 12 and older.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, as of Thursday, 4.06 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Since the pandemic started children represented 14.2% of the total cumulated cases. For the week of July 8, children were 22.3% of the reported weekly COVID-19 cases.

The post Some parents unhappy with new Columbia Public Schools COVID-19 rules; district hopes standards keep kids in classroom appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
955
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Boone County, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Public Schools#Cdc#Covid 19#Mental Health#Classroom#Cps#Cdc#Pfizer#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than 57,000 Missourians could be mandated to get vaccine pending White House decision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or submit regular testing and wear a mask at all times. On Tuesday, Pres. Joe Biden said this was "under consideration," and is expected to announce the mandate Thursday. According to data from Missouri's Economic Research The post More than 57,000 Missourians could be mandated to get vaccine pending White House decision appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Health Department says ‘no plans for health order’ after new CDC guidance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services says right now there are no plans to reinstate a health order despite new masking guidelines from the CDC. In a group call on Tuesday, the CDC said vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks indoors in public areas. The post Boone County Health Department says ‘no plans for health order’ after new CDC guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri medical association expects hospitals to mandate coronavirus vaccination

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association have all called for health care organizations to require their workers to get the coronavirus vaccine. The post Missouri medical association expects hospitals to mandate coronavirus vaccination appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Jaycees Fair starts Monday with COVID-19 safety measures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The annual Jefferson City Jaycees Fair kicks off Monday night with COVID-19 safety measures in place again this year. Last year, the fair added additional hand sanitizing stations and social distancing measures. The measures will be continued at the fair this year. The Jaycees Fair will be offering musical performances each The post Jefferson City Jaycees Fair starts Monday with COVID-19 safety measures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, 892 new cases were added to Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number of cases to 558,001. This comes after the state reported more than 2,000 new cases a day several times last week. Recent data also shows 223 new probable antigen cases were also added to the dashboard Monday, The post MONDAY UPDATES: Fewer than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health experts give advice to avoid heat risks ahead of the upcoming heatwave

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) With the heat index on Wednesday and Thursday ranging from 100 to 110, health experts are advising people to take precautions during the heatwave. With heat being the leading weather-related killer, MU Health Care's emergency medicine physician, Doctor Christopher Sampson, said people need to be cognizant of risks of dehydration, heat The post Health experts give advice to avoid heat risks ahead of the upcoming heatwave appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vaccine orders in Missouri nearly tripled in one week

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In just one week, the number of vaccines ordered in Missouri increased by 14,350. This is the biggest jump seen in nearly two months. For the week of May 31, Missouri ordered just 1,670 doses of the vaccine, then for the week of June 7, vaccine orders increased slightly to 7,540. In The post Vaccine orders in Missouri nearly tripled in one week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooling centers are open to help beat the heat

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Salvation Army has several cooling center locations in Columbia and Jefferson City to help beat the heat during heat advisory conditions. The cooling center at the ARC is open to anyone experiencing overheating. Cooling centers in the past have been helpful for the homeless population, but they are also open to The post Cooling centers are open to help beat the heat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy