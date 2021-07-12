Cancel
Why Halle Bailey Says Filming The Little Mermaid Was the “Toughest” Experience Ever

By Lindsay Weinberg
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid" Wouldn't you think she's the girl—the girl who has everything?. Yet, it seems Halle Bailey has learned the seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake. The actress, who just finished filming Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, explained that playing Ariel has been one of the most difficult experiences for her because she missed her family.

www.eonline.com

