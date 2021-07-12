Why Halle Bailey Says Filming The Little Mermaid Was the “Toughest” Experience Ever

Watch: Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid" Wouldn't you think she's the girl—the girl who has everything?. Yet, it seems Halle Bailey has learned the seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake. The actress, who just finished filming Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, explained that playing Ariel has been one of the most difficult experiences for her because she missed her family.