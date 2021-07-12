These are the best cases for the Acer Nitro 5: Casematix, Lacdo, and more

It's no secret that the PS5 is one of, if not the biggest consoles to have ever released. Unfortunately, WIth its bulky and honestly weird shape, the system isn't the easiest to move around or fit in an entertainment center. However, if you happen to travel a lot or are simply going on vacation and want to take your console with you so you don't miss out on any of the best PS5 games, finding a good way to transport it while keeping the system safe might leave you scratching your head. Thankfully, there are already a handful of great options available for finding the best travel cases for PS5 in 2021. These are our picks for the best around.