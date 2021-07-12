What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.

Despite concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the market has made a comeback since its wobble last week thanks to strong corporate earnings. And because the market is expected to keep moving higher in the near term, we think it could be wise to bet on quality ETFs Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and ARK ETF Trust - ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). They each possess higher-than-market return potential.A broader market sell-off was witnessed early last week on investors’ concerns about the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. However, The Goldman Sachs Group , Inc. (NYSE:GS) equity strategist David Kostin noted in a report yesterday that, “Investors are concerned about the impact on economic growth from the Delta variant, but the new strain should not pose a major market risk.”