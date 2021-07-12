Cancel
Serial killer Joanna Dennehy moved to grimmer jail after falling for prison officer

By Tom Wells
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago

SERIAL killer Joanna Dennehy has moved to a grimmer jail after falling for a prison officer.

The 38-year-old, dubbed Britain’s most dangerous female lag, wrote gushing love letters to the man, 58, we revealed last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtWRf_0auoQ7tZ00
Serial killer Joanna Dennehy has moved to a grimmer jail after falling for a prison officer Credit: PA:Press Association

She was said to be angry at being yanked out of cushy Bronzefield women’s nick near Ashford, Surrey.

She is now 330 miles north at HMP Low Newton, near Brasside, Co Durham.

A source said: “It’s a real step down from Bronzefield, where she was settled. Low Newton is miles from her family and what she knows. She’s furious.”

Dennehy, from St Albans, Herts, was given a whole life term in 2014 for killing three men. She was pictured with a huge blade while on the run.

But in June we told how police discovered her notes in a raid on a serving prison officer’s home. He is no longer thought to work at Bronzefield.

He remains under police investigation on suspicion of an unrelated sexual assault.

Sources said he had “taken his life into his hands” by not immediately reporting Dennehy’s advances to bosses.

Evil Dennehy murdered Lukasz Slaboszewskil, 31, in 2013 after arranging to meet him for sex.

A week later she stabbed Falklands veteran John Chapman, 56, more than 30 times.

The same day she knifed to death her landlord Kevin Lee, 48. Judge Mr Justice Spencer called her “cruel, calculating and manipulative”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBjG4_0auoQ7tZ00
Dennehy is now serving her sentence at HMP Low Newton, near Brasside, Co Durham Credit: Wikipedia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5NcI_0auoQ7tZ00
Dennehy was given a whole life term in 2014 for killing three men Credit: PA

