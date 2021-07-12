Freeport grads reboot senior project to donate 160 chickens to Maine food pantries
Two Freeport High School graduates worked this year to help organize, raise and donate 160 chickens to combat hunger in Maine. Natalie Domin, Rachel Wiest and Lizzie Soule first launched “Chicken to Kitchen” in 2020 while wrapping up their senior year. This year, Domin and Wiest expanded the project to collaborate with the Cumberland County 4-H Teen Council, a local chapter of a youth development organization that both had previously been involved with.www.sunjournal.com
