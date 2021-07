Bob Staab’s recent article (“Open Space Irony (a.k.a. open space hypocrisy)”, July 1, 2021) was insightful but also prophetic. While hypocrisy is indeed a strong word, unfortunately it is “spot on” in the case of Mr. Olszewski not only in describing his desire to sell public land in Dundalk for private commercial development but also in his desire to preserve “the good ole boys’ network” in Baltimore County. Not only is public land for sale but apparently so are his credibility and integrity.