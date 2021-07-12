Secretary Magarik Announces Leadership Changes at Department of Health and Social Services

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department has announced the hiring of a new county health officer. Danielle Persky will replace the retiring Jeff Elliott. He has served in that role for 38 years and will serve in an advisory capacity through the end of the year. Persky is previously the deputy health officer and director of health promotion at the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The department says through her efforts, it has expanded its outreach by working with multiple service organizations, school administrators, county leaders, and local businesses. In 2019 she was recognized as the Cass County Community Advocate of the Year by the Great Start Collaborative, and throughout the past year, Persky has served as the administrative director of the COVID-19 pandemic leadership team at the health department. Persky says it’s “an incredible honor and privilege to lead our local public health department, serving both Cass and Van Buren Counties.”