Xbox Series S goes mobile with the xScreen on Kickstarter

Play games on your Xbox everywhere you go with the xScreen folding screen for Xbox Series S. This gaming gadget is a fully integrated folding display that seamlessly attaches onto the Xbox Series S. As a result, it transforms your device into a laptop-like device, making it easy to transport and game anywhere there’s a power outlet. It won’t require additional cords or a messy installation. Instead, the patent-pending attachment connects directly into the HDMI and USB ports on your gaming device. Best of all, xScreen complements the stunning aesthetic of the Xbox Series S. So you’ll be proud of using it everywhere you go. Moreover, this 11.6-inch 1,080p screen provides high-quality footage and features a 60 Hz refresh rate to keep up with your gameplay. It also includes stereo speakers and controls to adjust the brightness, volume, and screen settings. Game to your heart’s content with this portable device.
