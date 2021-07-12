Cancel
Video Games

Xbox Series S goes mobile with the xScreen on Kickstarter

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kickstarter campaign for the aptly named xScreen accessory is now live, and has already blasted through its pledge goal. The screen is a no-fuss addition and features an 11.6” 1080p/60hz screen and speakers to turn your Xbox Series S into a portable console. While Xbox Cloud Gaming is a...

www.trueachievements.com

