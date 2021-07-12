Why Capital International’s $600M Investment In MicroStrategy Matters To Bitcoin
Capital International’s strategic investment in one of the most talked-about companies of the year shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. However, when said company is pursuing a never-before-seen strategy using a highly experimental digital asset, the world watches. It’s safe to say that Capital International believes in MicroStrategy as a company and in its CEO Michael Saylor. However, it’s also obvious that they’re buying exposure to Bitcoin.www.newsbtc.com
