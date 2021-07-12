Cancel
Health

Lt. Gov Hall-Long Roundtable Discussion July 13, 2:00pm

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, a nurse and professor of nursing, will be joined by Patrick and Amy Kennedy to lead a discussion around behavioral health initiatives and the expansion of social emotional learning for students in Delaware. Through their work with the Kennedy Forum, Patrick and Amy help advocate for increased investment, at the federal, community and state level, in mental health supports and services for young people from elementary school through college.

