Lt. Gov Hall-Long Roundtable Discussion July 13, 2:00pm

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order Thursday, July 29, related to COVID-19. He said the reason was to bring “clarity and uniformity” to the state’s COVID-19 response. The new order bans any local government in the state from requiring residents to get vaccinated. It also allows any business to continue operating at full capacity, no matter the virus’ rate of spread or how many people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Gov. Abbott released the following statement: “Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order...