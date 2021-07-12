Return To Normal

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM) High pressure weakens as we head through mid-week. This will allow for a deeper marine layer and cooler temperatures to make it inland. The deepening marine layer will eventually mean more vertical motion near the coast which will mean slightly warmer temperatures for coastal cities by mid-week. The ridge will pivot to the north and strengthen again by the end of the week which may mean to more warming for all areas. Some moisture may be pulled around the high as well which will lead to an uptick in high clouds starting Sunday.