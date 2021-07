There are few record labels in the world of dance music that consistently put out musical gold, and Astralwerks is one of them. For proof of this, just take a look at their current star roster to see what I mean. At the current moment, Astralwerks is home to many of dance music’s hottest names, including the likes of Alesso, Zhu, Chris Lake, and Marshmello. In addition to this, they also feature Gorgon City, FISHER, Duke Dumont, and Alison Wonderland + many more. Over the course of the last eighteen months, the label has dropped some of the industry’s biggest tunes. Unfortunately, the last 18 months have also been marred by Covid-19, so we weren’t really able to hear them live. That’s where Astralwerks: Back To The Club comes into play.