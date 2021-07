There is going to be a flight simulator that has been developed by Microsoft, it seems like people are finding it odd that there is a game that is a flight simulator and you are going to be flying around alone. but it seems like that the game is not that simple, the game has focused on every minute detail and it seems like that the game is going to have groundbreaking detailing in the game which is going to change the future of gaming, there is going to be data that is going to have all the data that the actual cities are going to have, there are going to be weather effects that are going to be synced with the real-time weather.