Indianapolis, IN

Soggy summer in central Indiana; wet weather continues this week

By Brian Wilkes - Chief Meteorologist
Fox 59
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast this evening and for part of the overnight, so it is a good bet we will be adding to the nearly foot of rain so far this summer. Through Monday afternoon, this summer is the wettest summer in six years. 11.91″ of rain has been recorded for Indianapolis since June 1, and this meteorological summer now ranks fifth wettest on record though July 12. The wettest July to date was 2015 with just over 14″ of rainfall.

