Soccer

K-State soccer announces hire of Trentham as associate head coach

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Manhattan) -- Kansas State soccer has hired Don Trentham as the program’s associate head coach. Trentham worked six seasons at Missouri as the associate head coach, serving through the 2020 season.

