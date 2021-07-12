Cancel
Performing Arts

Exclusive! Watch Tony Winner John Gallagher Jr. Perform 'The Once and Future Carpenter' from Swept Away

Broadway.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony winner John Gallagher Jr., who will star alongside Stark Sands, Wayne Duvall and Adrian Blake Enscoe in the new musical Swept Away, previewed the Avett Brothers song "The Once and Future Carpenter" from the show as part of the Gracie Mansion Conservancy's 2021 gala, Raising the Curtain: Theater Is Back! Broadway.com has an exclusive look at the acoustic performance. As previously announced, the musical, which features the songs of the Avett Brothers, will have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of its 2021-2022 season. With a book by Tony winner John Logan, Swept Away is set in 1888 when a violent storm sinks a whaling ship and the four surviving souls each face a reckoning. Enjoy the performance below!

New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga & More Invite Fans to International Festival of Musical Theater

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. International Festival of Musical Theater to Launch in 2022. They've got magic to do! The Festival Internazionale del Musical, or the International Festival of Musical Theater, a global celebration showcasing contemporary musical theater artists and productions from around the world, will launch in Milan, Italy in the summer of 2022. For the inaugural Festival, several acclaimed musical productions will be invited to perform in prominent theaters in Milan and the Lombardy region over a two-week period. The Festival will include a Gala Event, featuring performers and presenters honoring a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. The honoree will be announced in the fall of 2021. Oscar and Tony Award winner Whoopi Goldberg is featured in a special video introducing the Festival, with appearances by Tony winner Ben Vereen and musical theater stars from around the world, including Lea Salonga, Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector and more, performing the iconic song “Magic to Do” from Pippin. Watch below!
MoviesBroadway.com

Santino Fontana & Thomas Sadoski to Star in Short Film Based on the Play Stalking the Bogeyman

(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Tony winner Santino Fontana and Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski will star in the upcoming short film adaptation of Stalking the Bogeyman. Based on the true story by David Holthouse as first told in Denver Westword, Stalking the Bogeyman was featured on the This American Life podcast before being adapted into a play by Markus Potter and Holthouse. The partially animated short film features a screenplay by Potter, David Holthouse and Jack Dorfman. Potter and Dorfman will co-direct.
EntertainmentBroadway.com

Corbin Bleu Discusses Why He's Excited to Honor Theater Students as the Host of the 2021 Jimmy Awards

A breakout star from Disney's original High School Musical, Corbin Bleu has gone on to show off his triple-threat skills on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn and the 2019 revival of Kiss Me, Kate. The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with the former Broadway.com vlogger, who will be hosting the 2021 Jimmy Awards on July 15. Also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (a.k.a. the Tonys for high school students), the virtual show is scheduled to stream on July 15 at 7:30 PM ET. The Jimmy Awards feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor awards with a total of 20 awards and scholarships available to participants.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Will Arbery World Premiere & More Set for Playwrights Horizons Season

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. New Will Arbery Play & More Set for Playwrights Horizons Season. Playwrights Horizons’ new artistic director Adam Greenfield has confirmed productions for the theater's upcoming season. The lineup includes the previously announced What to Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris and directed by Whitney White, Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Dave Harris' Tambo & Bones, directed by Taylor Reynolds, and Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here, directed by GT Upchurch. Playwrights will also offer the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Arbery’s Corsicana, directed by Sam Gold. The new work tells the story of a woman with Down syndrome and her younger half brother as they grapple with their mother’s death in a small city in Texas and become entangled with a reclusive local artist. Click here for more information.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Catch Up with Miguel Cervantes, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Matt Doyle & More on Broadway Profiles

Miguel Cervantes on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 18 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
MoviesBroadway.com

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Cleo King & More Join Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits

Casting is complete for Douglas Lyons' comedy Chicken & Biscuits, which, as previously announced, will begin performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on September 23 and open on October 10. The show is directed by Zhailon Levingston, who, at the age of 27, will be the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Chicken & Biscuits is scheduled to run through January 2, 2022. Tickets are now on sale.
EntertainmentPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Omar Apollo’s Dramatic Performance of ‘Go Away’ on ‘Fallon’

Omar Apollo performed his new single “Go Away” on The Tonight Show, complete with a cinematic storyline and sets. In the clip, the singer waits at a bus stop with his suitcase, boards a plane alongside three dancers, and then ascends into the clouds, where he finishes the lovelorn tune. Apollo premiered “Go Away” earlier this month, marking the singer’s first new music since releasing his project Apolonio last year. Apollo produced “Go Away” with the help of Carter Lang and Chromeo. The song also arrived with a music video, directed by Jenna Marsh, which captures the sense of fleeting love contained in the song, especially at the end when Apollo’s prospective partner suddenly disappears. Apollo is set to play a one-off show in Chicago on July 27th, followed by performances at Lollapalooza (July 30th) and Bonnaroo (September 3rd). A North American tour will launch September 18th in Miami and wrap November 10th in Boston; Apollo will be joined by Niko Rubio, Deb Never, Maye, and Sofia Valdes on select dates throughout the tour. Last year, Apollo recruited Bootsy Collins for a remix of his single “Stayback.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...
MusicBroadway.com

Ben Platt's Second Solo Album Reverie Set to Drop August 13

Ben Platt took to Twitter on July 13 to announce that Reverie, his second solo album, will be released on August 13. "I hate hyperbole, but this record is honestly my favorite thing of any kind that I’ve ever made, and I’ve been dying to share it with you," he wrote. He also shared the cover art, pictured below.
MoviesBroadway.com

& Juliet Shifts West End Return Date & Announces Casting

Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee and Melanie La Barrie in "& Juliet" Stronger than yesterday! The Olivier-nominated musical & Juliet has announced a new date for its West End return. The show had previously been aiming to resume performances beginning on May 28. The production will now return the Shaftesbury Theatre on September 24.
Musicthebrag.com

Watch Fontaines D.C. perform exclusive performance at iconic London Venue

The live music industry took a beating in the pandemic. Independent venues and DIY spaces were left vulnerable, forced to navigate uncertain terrain. The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is a celebration of those indie venues that have played a vital role in shaping the foundation of live music, this month featuring Fontaines D.C. and The Lexington.
MusicNME

Watch Brandi Carlile perform ‘Right On Time’ and cover Elton John live in New York

Brandi Carlile has delivered her first stadium performance since announcing news of her seventh studio album, ‘In These Silent Days’. Carlile played cuts from the album live at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Friday (July 23). She was joined on stage by Shooter Jennings who, along with Dave Cobb, produced her last album ‘By The Way, I Forgive You’, back in 2018.
CelebritiesBroadway.com

Exclusive! Watch Kristin Chenoweth in New Clip from Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth in "Schmigadoon!" Time to take a trip to Schmigadoon! The new musical TV series, which stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key leading a cast that includes stage favorites Aaron Tveit, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose and more, is giving Broadway.com fans an exclusive look at its upcoming episode. As Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) continue to search for their true loves so they can escape the fantastical musical town, they are threatened by the Mothers Against the Future, a group led by Chenoweth's Mildred Layton that hate city folks who distrupt their town with "urban ways." Watch the full clip below and be sure to catch up before the third episode of the six-episode series airs on Friday, July 23.
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Ben Platt, Daniel Dae Kim & More Join B.J. Novak's Anthology Series The Premise

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Broadway Stars Cast in New Anthology Series from FX. Broadway alums Ben Platt and Daniel Dae Kim have joined B.J. Novak's The Premise, according to Deadline. The new anthology series uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era. The cast will also include Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, Beau Bridges, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri and Eric Lange. The first two episodes are set to debut on FX on Hulu on September 16.

